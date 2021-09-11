US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Judge denies Capitol rioter's request for temporary release from prison; Biden commemorates 9/11 anniversary with stops at all three attack sites and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Judge denies Capitol rioter's request for temporary release from prison

A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the Capitol riot defendant known as the QAnon Shaman for temporary release from prison while he awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to a riot-related felony charge. On Sept. 3, Jacob Chansley pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Biden commemorates 9/11 anniversary with stops at all three attack sites

President Joe Biden will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States on Saturday by visiting each of the sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, seeking to honor the victims of the devastating assault. Biden will begin the day in New York, where he will attend a ceremony at 8:30 EDT at the site where the World Trade Center's twin towers once stood before planes struck the two buildings and caused them to collapse.

Timeline: What happened on Sept. 11, 2001

Here is a timeline for Sept. 11, 2001, when commercial airliners crashed into the New York World Trade Center twin towers, the Pentagon and, after passengers mounted a counterattack, a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, including more than 2,600 at the World Trade Center, 125 at the Pentagon, and 265 on the four planes.

Analysis-Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.

'A message of resilience': Americans reflect on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Twenty years after hijacked airliners smashed into New York City's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, Americans will honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on how the attacks have shaped the country's view of the world and itself. The centerpiece of Saturday's events is a visit https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-visit-all-three-sites-sept-11-attacks-white-house-2021-09-04 by U.S. President Joe Biden to the three sites associated with the attacks. He will go to ground zero in lower Manhattan; to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; and to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers tried to regain control of the hijacked plane.

U.S. lawmakers seek to protect election workers after Reuters investigation

Democratic Congress members called for tougher legislation to address death threats against U.S. election administrators following a Reuters report that exposed a lack of arrests in response to a wave of intimidation targeting the workers since November's presidential election. In a report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-election-threats-law-enforcement published on Wednesday, Reuters identified more than 100 threats of death or violence made to election workers and officials, part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The response from U.S. law enforcement has so far produced only four known arrests and no convictions.

Biden vaccine mandates: Republicans angry, business groups muted

Republicans on Friday vowed to fight U.S. President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandate covering big companies and federal employees, but business groups that often agree with them on issues like taxes are not joining in. The mandate https://reut.rs/3niM2M3, which the White House says would cover 100 million U.S. workers and applies to about two-thirds of all U.S. employees, is being written in part by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

U.S. Senate Democrats float stock buyback tax as part of $3.5 trillion bill

Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats on Friday unveiled a proposal to impose a 2% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks as lawmakers scrambled to find ways to finance President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic investment plan. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said the "Stock Buyback Accountability Act" would encourage large corporations to invest in their workers rather than enriching investors executives by boosting stock prices.

Exclusive-U.S. could authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for kids age 5-11 in October -sources

Top U.S. health officials believe that Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children aged 5-11 years old by the end of October, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday. The timeline is based on the expectation that Pfizer, which developed the shot with Germany's BioNTech, will have enough data from clinical trials to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for that age group from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) towards the end of this month, the sources said.

Appeals court blocks strict Tennessee abortion law

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked Tennessee's strict abortion law, more than a year after a district court first issued a preliminary injunction that prevented it from taking effect. In July last year, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed one of the tightest abortion restrictions in the country, including banning the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, which is often before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)