Indonesia eases COVID-19 restrictions on Bali island – minister
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:48 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia has eased its COVID-19 restrictions on the popular tourist resort island of Bali, maritime and investment minister Luhut Panjaitan told a virtual conference on Monday.
The level of restrictions on the island and elsewhere in Indonesia will be evaluated on a weekly basis, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement