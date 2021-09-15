Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden to meet U.S. CEOs in 'rallying cry' for vaccine mandates

U.S. President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet on Wednesday with business leaders and CEOs, as he pushes companies to require workers to be vaccinated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among those not yet inoculated. Biden last week announced vaccine mandates for all federal employees and larger companies as the number of infections in the United States continued to rise, hospital beds filled up and face mask requirements returned, all while some Republican-led states defy recommendations from health officials.

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in 2018 by a landslide, again claimed a resounding victory in the special recall election. That means he will remain in office through his term ending in January 2023 and see his chances significantly bolstered in next year's regularly scheduled election.

Biden's child tax credit pays big in Republican states, popular with voters

A one-year expansion of the U.S. child tax credit, a policy championed by President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats over Republican opposition, has disproportionately benefited states that voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, a Reuters review of Treasury Department data has found. Congressional Democrats are now seeking to extend the expansion for four additional years as part of $3.5 trillion social spending legislation opposed by Trump's fellow Republicans. The one-year expansion - part of COVID-19 pandemic relief legislation https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-congress/bidens-1-9-trillion-covid-19-bill-wins-final-approval-in-house-idUSKBN2B215E signed by Biden in March, is expected to funnel $105 billion to American families, many still hurting from the economic effects of the public health crisis.

Biden denies China's Xi turned down meeting offer

U.S. President Joe Biden denied on Tuesday a media report that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, last week turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting. The Financial Times cited multiple people briefed on a 90-minute call between the two leaders last week as saying Xi did not take Biden up on the offer and instead insisted that Washington adopt a less strident tone toward Beijing.

Analysis-Biden's lofty climate goals collide with political, economic reality

President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to restore U.S. leadership in the global fight against climate change and followed up with a dizzying number of executive orders and lofty targets to slash emissions. But nine months into his presidency, political, legal, and economic obstacles have forced his administration to make several moves in support of fossil fuels development at home and abroad, and raised questions about whether the Democrat will be able to meet his commitments to clean energy.

Analysis - U.S. looks to COVID-19 boosters to curb virus spread

U.S. officials preparing to roll out COVID-19 booster shots in the face of waning vaccine protection and surging hospitalizations and deaths caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are hoping they might prevent mild cases as well. In theory, that could reduce virus transmission - a goal officials have been less explicit about - and hasten America's recovery.

Biden administration files motion to block Texas abortion ban

The Biden administration formally asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block enforcement of a new Texas law that effectively bans almost all abortions in the state under a novel legal design that opponents say is intended to thwart court challenge. The U.S. Justice Department's 45-page emergency motion seeks a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction lifting the abortion ban while its lawsuit challenging the statute as unconstitutional proceeds through the courts.

Tennis-US Open women's final draws bigger audience than men's decider on ESPN

The U.S. Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the U.S. sports channel said. The Saturday broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first major title, had a peak of 2.7 million the following day, ESPN said.

Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman to testify in U.S. Senate sex abuse probe

Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will testify on Wednesday about the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, as the U.S. Senate examines why the FBI failed to investigate his crimes sooner. Biles and Raisman will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee alongside their fellow former Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney and former gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was the first victim to report the abuse to USA Gymnastics.

Tears, joy and surprise guests as Broadway's big musicals return

Broadway's biggest musicals roared back to life on Tuesday, banishing the eerie silence of the last 18 months in New York's pandemic-hit theater district with screams, tears and standing ovations. Emotions were giddy as the curtain rose again on top musicals "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" before packed audiences welcoming back live theater after the coronavirus shutdown.

