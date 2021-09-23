World News Roundup: UN commissioner urges international effort on Myanmar 'before it is too late'; Explainer-Making elephants dance: a guide to Germany's electoral system and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UN commissioner urges international effort on Myanmar 'before it is too late'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday warned of a human rights catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar and urged the international community to do more to prevent conflict from worsening. "The national consequences are terrible and tragic – the regional consequences could also be profound," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Explainer-Making elephants dance: a guide to Germany's electoral system

Sixty million voters, casting twice as many votes for 47 parties, leading to a parliament that could have anywhere from 700 to as much as 1,000 legislators - the German electoral system is baffling even to Germans. Here are its key features. HOW IT WORKS?

Haitian migrants face crucial choices as expulsion flights ramp up

A migrant camp in Texas near the Mexican border where as many as 14,000 Haitians amassed in recent days has shrunk to less than half that size amid expulsion flights and detentions, even as some stay, committed to trying to remain in the United States. The United States has returned 1,401 migrants from the camp at Del Rio, Texas, to Haiti and taken another 3,206 people into custody, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said late on Wednesday.

After fall of Bashir, Sudan closes door on support for Hamas

Sudanese authorities have taken control of lucrative assets that for years provided backing for Hamas, shedding light on how the country served as a haven for the Palestinian militant group under former leader Omar al-Bashir. The takeover of at least a dozen companies that officials say were linked to Hamas has helped accelerate Sudan's realignment with the West since Bashir's overthrow in 2019. Over the past year, Khartoum has won removal from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism (SST) list and is on course for relief of more than $50 billion in debt.

Venezuela spoiler candidates pose threat to opposition in regional vote

Venezuelan evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci has promised to mobilize his vast network of followers in upcoming regional elections to defeat the ruling Socialist Party candidate and become governor of the industrial state of Carabobo. But the country's main opposition parties refused to back his candidacy following years of suspicions that he is a shadow ally of President Nicolas Maduro - allegations Bertucci calls unfounded.

Ukrainian lawmakers pass law on oligarchs after assassination attempt

Ukraine's parliament passed a law on Thursday to order "oligarchs" to register and stay out of politics, a day after an attempt to kill a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which officials said could have been a response to the reform. The law provides a definition for an oligarch, while giving the authorities the power to designate individuals who meet the criteria. Oligarchs would be forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatizations. Top officials, including the president, prime minister, and head of the central bank, would be required to declare dealings they had with them.

German election race tightens three days before vote

The German election race heated up on Thursday as the lead of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) over Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives narrowed to just four points, three days before the federal election. The SPD, whose candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz is currently vice-chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's grand coalition, slipped one point to 25%, according to the Kantar poll.

Indian prime minister to meet U.S. company CEOs during U.S. visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to holds talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, will also meet chief executives of several U.S. companies, including Qualcomm and Blackstone, two sources said. During his White House meeting with Harris, Modi is expected to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, greater cooperation in technology, space and other sectors, and supply chain issues, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defence zone

Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, the ministry added.

Exclusive-U.S. and EU look to work more closely in regulating Big Tech at summit

The United States and European Union plan to take a more unified approach to limit the growing market power of Big Tech companies, according to a draft memo seen by Reuters. The move will be among announcements on tech, climate, trade and supply chains likely to be made at a U.S.-EU Trade & Technology Council meeting on Sept. 29 in Pittsburgh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)