US Domestic News Roundup: Gunman kills one and then himself at Tennessee supermarket, 12 wounded; Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot and more

Gunman kills one and then himself at Tennessee supermarket, 12 wounded

A gunman killed one person, wounded 12 and then apparently killed himself at a Tennessee supermarket on Thursday, pursuing panicked shoppers and employees as they fled down the aisles while some took refuge in store freezers, police said. Of the 12 wounded, one was in surgery and another in intensive care after the shooting in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters. A 13th person was treated for an anxiety attack, he said.

Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in Congress' probe of Capitol riot

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed four former members of Donald Trump's administration, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, the panel's chairman said on Thursday. Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Defense Department official Kash Patel were also subpoenaed and instructed to produce materials and appear for depositions, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south

Mexican officials are urging Haitians on the Texas border trying to reach the United States to give up and return to Mexico's frontier with Guatemala to request asylum, even as discontent grows over the treatment meted out to the beleaguered migrants. Up to 14,000 mostly Haitians were camped just north of the Rio Grande river this month as they attempted to enter the United States, but hundreds retreated to Mexico after U.S. officials began sending planes of people back to Haiti.

State, local govts disburse $2.3 billion in Aug. rental aid -Treasury

State and local governments disbursed over $2.3 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds in August, up from $1.7 billion in July, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday, well behind the pace needed to keep up with mounting evictions after a moratorium expired. The Treasury Department said total disbursements under the program aimed at keeping families struggling through the coronavirus pandemic in their homes reached $7.7 billion this year, out of $46.5 billion approved by Congress in December and March.

Biden to address COVID-19 response, vaccinations on Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on the nation's COVID-19 response, including vaccinations, the White House said in a statement. Biden is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

Derek Chauvin to appeal his conviction, sentencing in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an intent to appeal with the Minnesota state appellate court in his murder conviction for the death of George Floyd. A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty in April of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of the Quad, as the grouping of the four major democracies is called, will take place just over a week after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a AUKUS security pact under which Australia will be provided with nuclear-powered submarines, a move that has been roundly denounced by Beijing.

Republican U.S. Senator Grassley, 88, to seek re-election in Iowa

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley on Friday said he will seek another term in next year's congressional election, boosting the party's chances of holding onto his seat amid a closely divided chamber. Grassley, the oldest Republican senator and the longest-serving Iowa senator, has also helped shepherd conservatives into the federal judiciary, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. CDC backs COVID-19 boosters for high-risk workers, director breaks with panel

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday backed a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings. The move comes after an advisory panel to the agency on Thursday did not recommend that people in high-risk jobs, such as teachers, and risky living conditions should get boosters. The panel had recommended boosters for elderly and some people with underlying medical conditions.

Draft report of Arizona's contentious election audit confirms Biden's win

A partisan review of the 2020 presidential election commissioned by Arizona Republicans has confirmed President Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the state's most populous county, according to a draft report of the review's findings. Maricopa County announced what it said were the main findings on its Twitter feed late on Thursday, saying a draft report "confirms the county's canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win".

