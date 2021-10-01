Former Olympics minister Suzuki to be next Japan finance minister - Yomiuri

Left Menu

The Japanese finance minister's post is likely to go to former Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki in presumptive new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet, the Yomiuri daily reported late on Thursday. Incumbent finance minister Taro Aso is set to become the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) vice president, the paper said.

The Japanese finance minister's post is likely to go to former Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki in presumptive new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet, the Yomiuri daily reported late on Thursday.

Incumbent finance minister Taro Aso is set to become the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) vice president, the paper said. Suzuki, 68, is son of former prime minister Zenko Suzuki and brother-in-law of Aso, and has also served as environment minister.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his post in Kishida's cabinet, Jiji news agency reported. Former foreign minister Kishida clinched a victory https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/fumio-kishida-wins-vote-become-japanese-ruling-party-leader-pm-2021-09-29 in the LDP's leadership election on Wednesday.

He is almost certain to become new premier, replacing Yoshihide Suga when parliament is convened on Monday by virtue of the LDP's majority in the powerful lower house, and to form a new cabinet on the same day.

