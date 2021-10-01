Digvijaya Singh lauds Amit Shah, says people shouldn't forget cordiality in politics

Lauding Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said people should not forget cordiality in politics. Speaking at a book launch ceremony here, Singh said, "Once, we reached Gujarat at 10:30 pm. There was no way ahead through the forested area and no facility for an overnight stay. A forest officer arrived and you will be surprised to know that he told me that Amit Shah had directed him to fully cooperate with us."

"Elections were going on in Gujarat and Digvijaya Singh is their biggest critic. But he (Amit Shah) ensured that there should not be any problem during our yatra. They found the way for us through the mountains and also arranged for food for all of us," the Congress leader said. Till today I have not met Amit Shah one to one. But I expressed my gratitude to him through proper channels. This is an example of political coordination, congeniality and friendship. But people forget this sometimes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)