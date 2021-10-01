Left Menu

Hungary PM dismisses Ukraine criticism of Russian gas deal

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:35 IST
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday dismissed neighboring Ukraine's criticism of a long-term gas supply agreement signed with Russia's Gazprom, saying he could not take Kyiv's viewpoint into account.

As Gazprom suspended gas transit to Hungary via Ukraine, Orban told public radio that he was only accountable to Hungarian voters, who would be forced to pay much higher gas prices without the new agreement.

