Kerala CM wishes President Kovind on his birthday

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished President Ram Nath Kovind good health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday on Friday.

Kovind, born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh turned 76 on Friday.

''Happy birthday Hon'ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind ji. Wish you good health and happiness. @rashtrapatibhvn,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him good health and many more years in the service of the nation on his birthday.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

