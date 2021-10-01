Left Menu

Maha govt must give immediate relief to rain-affected farmers in Marathwada: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government should provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and flooding in Marathwada, without waiting for individual panchnamas. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis claimed that the MVA governments previous announcements of relief to farmers affected by rains and floods in Konkan, east Vidarbha and other affected areas were still unfulfilled.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government should provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and flooding in Marathwada, without waiting for individual panchnamas. Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis claimed that the MVA government's previous announcements of relief to farmers affected by rains and floods in Konkan, east Vidarbha and other affected areas were still unfulfilled. ''Under the present circumstances, initial assistance can be provided on the basis damages that are visible and there is no need for individual panchanamas. I feel the process of panchanamas will go on, but the government should think of announcing an immediate relief,'' the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis informed that he will be visiting the affected districts of Marathwada from Sunday starting from Washim, and will be accompanied by party leader Pravin Darekar. ''Accordingly, we will convey the situation to the government and will try to ensure that maximum assistance is given to the affected farmers,'' he said.

The former chief minister further claimed that the previous relief packages announced by the MVA government for farmers were still unfulfilled. Earlier this week, at least 13 people have died, most of them in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state, and more than 100 injured in rain-related incidents.

