Nomination begins for bypolls to Rajasthan's Dhariyavad, Vallabhnagar assembly seats

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 14:54 IST
The nomination process for the bypolls to Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats in Rajasthan began on Friday with the Election Commission of India issuing a notification for the same.

Polling will be held on October 30, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Krishna Kunal said.

According to the notification, nominations can be filed for both the seats till October 8, scrutiny of papers will be done on October 11, and nominations can be withdrawn by October 13.

Counting of votes will take place on November 2, it stated.

Major political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, are yet to announce their candidates for the seats.

The bypolls were necessitated by the death of Vallabhnagar Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and Dhariyavad BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena on January 20 and May 19 respectively.

Both had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Congress currently has 106 MLAs in the state's 200-member assembly, while the BJP has 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two each and 13 are independents.

Two seats are vacant.

