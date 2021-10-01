Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demands judicial inquiry into drug haul from Gujarat port

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the 3,000 kg heroin valued at Rs 21,000 crore seized recently at a port in Gujarat, which was shipped from Iran.

Showing a video at a press conference here having names of people allegedly having a connection with the BJP and involvement in drug smuggling, Singh also wanted the Centre to reveal what action was taken against them under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said a probe into the case related to the drug seizure has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) but trusting the organization is difficult as it has worked to get acquitted every individual who had connections with the BJP.

''We do not trust the NIA. The agency under Modi-Shah rule has worked to get acquitted every individual who had a connection with the BJP and was involved in terrorist activities,'' Singh told reporters at the press conference.

He further said, ''Such advocates are posted at NIA who instead of prosecution argue for their acquittal. We demanded that the matter of seized drugs should be probed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge.'' The former Congress national general secretary was here on the directions of AICC to raise the issue, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said.

Singh said drug smuggling is a more serious issue than terrorism as it destroys the youth of the country.

He said a similar consignment of 25,000 kg heroin was seized in June this year in Gujarat.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently seized almost 3,000 kg of heroin. After the seizure, the probe was widened to Andhra Pradesh, as one Vijaywada-based couple had imported the consignment; Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and other places.

One Aashi Trading Company was identified as the importing firm and is alleged to be run by M Sudhakar and his wife, G Durga Purna Vaishali. Both were arrested from Chennai and taken into custody for interrogation.

The former MP CM said the demonetization of high-value currency notes was done to stop terrorism, corruption, and fake currencies but surprisingly cash liquidity in the country has increased.

He said there was Rs 17.8 lakh crore currency in September 2016, which is presently Rs 26.7 lakh crore as per RBI figures.

The report of an SIT constituted to bring back black money is yet to be tabled, he added.

