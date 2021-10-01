Left Menu

Entire focus on U'khand assembly polls: Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:07 IST
Entire focus on U'khand assembly polls: Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday said his entire focus is on the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

When asked by reporters whether he would resign as the in-charge of the party in Punjab, Rawat evaded a direct reply saying his total focus is on the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

Rawat said he is honestly performing the task assigned to him by the party high command. Besides being the party's in-charge for Punjab, Rawat also heads the party campaign committee in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister said his pledge on Gandhi Jayanti will be to practice Gandhian values.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021