Entire focus on U'khand assembly polls: Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat

Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday said his entire focus is on the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

When asked by reporters whether he would resign as the in-charge of the party in Punjab, Rawat evaded a direct reply saying his total focus is on the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

Rawat said he is honestly performing the task assigned to him by the party high command. Besides being the party's in-charge for Punjab, Rawat also heads the party campaign committee in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister said his pledge on Gandhi Jayanti will be to practice Gandhian values.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)