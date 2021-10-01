Left Menu

Sonowal, Murugan take oath as Rajya Sabha members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:22 IST
Sonowal, Murugan take oath as Rajya Sabha members
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered oath to two newly elected members Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan in his chamber.

Sonowal was elected from Assam and Murugan from Madhya Pradesh in the bye-elections held recently.

While Sonowal took oath in Assamese language, Murugan took oath in Tamil.

Sonowal is the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and also of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

Murugan is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and also in Information and Broadcasting.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P P K Ramacharyulu and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021