Rajnath describes Dhami as batsman sent in for last over in T20
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a Twenty-20 match and expressed confidence that he will rise to the expectations of the people.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a Twenty-20 match and expressed confidence that he will rise to the expectations of the people. ''Using cricket terminology, I can say Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a 20-20 match. He is a wonderful batsman. People of Uttarakhand have pinned their hopes on him. I am confident that he will rise to their expectations,'' Singh, who was in Uttarakhand on Friday to unveil a statue and memorial of Veer Chandra Garhwali at the latter's village Peethsain, said in a tweet. Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, a Havildar Major in erstwhile Royal Garhwal Rifles is regarded across Uttarakhand as a hero of the ''Peshawar kand'' of 1930 when defying the British, he refused to open fire at unarmed Pathans who were fighting for India's freedom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
8th edition of Indian Army Chiefs' conclave to commence from today
US interested in transferring its capital from China to India, says Nitin Gadkari
In remote Indian village, teacher turns walls into blackboards to close school gap
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide
Over 20 mn viewers in India streaming YouTube on TVs, consumption of Indic language content rises