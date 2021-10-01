Mexico president says electricity reform has been sent to Congress
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:01 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government had sent an electricity reform initiative to the lower chamber of Congress a day earlier.
The initiative calls for the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to supply 54% of the market and for the Mexican government to be the only entity allowed to extract lithium.
