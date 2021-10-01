HC issues summons to Kirit Somaiya in defamation suit filed by Maha minister Anil Parab

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, asking him to appear either in person or through lawyers on December 23 in a defamation suit filed against him by Maharashtra minister Anil Parab.

Parab filed the suit last month, alleging that Somaiya was making "malicious, malafide and defamatory" statements against him with regard to the construction of a resort at Dapoli.

The Shiv Sena leader who is the state transport minister sought Rs 100 crore in damages from Somaiya, a former MP.

The high court's prothonotary and senior master on Friday issued a writ of summons to Somaiya informing that the suit would be placed for hearing before the appropriate judge on December 23, 2021.

"You (Somaiya) are hereby summoned to appear before the judge in Chambers to answer the plaintiff's (Parab) claim on December 23, 2021, either in person or by an advocate," the order said.

Parab's suit also demanded an unconditional apology from Somaiya and a permanent `injunction' (order) restraining him from making such statements against the minister in the future.

Somaiya was running a smear campaign by publishing false and reckless allegations on social media by attributing a scam to Parab in connection with the construction of a resort at Dapoli, the suit said.

The minister had no connection with the said resort, it added.

