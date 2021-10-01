Left Menu

HC issues summons to Kirit Somaiya in defamation suit filed by Maha minister Anil Parab

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:12 IST
HC issues summons to Kirit Somaiya in defamation suit filed by Maha minister Anil Parab
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, asking him to appear either in person or through lawyers on December 23 in a defamation suit filed against him by Maharashtra minister Anil Parab.

Parab filed the suit last month, alleging that Somaiya was making "malicious, malafide and defamatory" statements against him with regard to the construction of a resort at Dapoli.

The Shiv Sena leader who is the state transport minister sought Rs 100 crore in damages from Somaiya, a former MP.

The high court's prothonotary and senior master on Friday issued a writ of summons to Somaiya informing that the suit would be placed for hearing before the appropriate judge on December 23, 2021.

"You (Somaiya) are hereby summoned to appear before the judge in Chambers to answer the plaintiff's (Parab) claim on December 23, 2021, either in person or by an advocate," the order said.

Parab's suit also demanded an unconditional apology from Somaiya and a permanent `injunction' (order) restraining him from making such statements against the minister in the future.

Somaiya was running a smear campaign by publishing false and reckless allegations on social media by attributing a scam to Parab in connection with the construction of a resort at Dapoli, the suit said.

The minister had no connection with the said resort, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021