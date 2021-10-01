Punjab CM meets PM Modi, asks him to resume dialogue with farmers protesting against farm laws
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the agitating farmers.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the agitating farmers. Channi met PM Modi in Delhi today for the first time after taking oath as the Punjab CM earlier this month.
"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," he told reporters here after the meeting. The Chief Minister also requested PM Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor which was closed due to COVID-19.
"I also requested to the PM that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earliest," Channi said. Notably, this is the first meeting between the two leaders after Channi was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Punjab following the crisis in Punjab Congress and the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the chief ministerial post.
Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Painting showing PM meditating in Kedarnath cave titled 'Rajrishi Narendra Modi' displayed at exhibition
Economic woes of the Afghan people increasing due to blockage in financial and trade flows: PM Narendra Modi.
Change of power in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has happened without negotiation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM's 71st birthday: Ahmedabad civic body plants 71k saplings to create 'Narendra Modi forest'
If instability and fundamentalism persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over world: PM Narendra Modi.