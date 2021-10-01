Left Menu

BJP appoints Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as its incharge for Dadra and Nagar Haveli LS bypoll

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:26 IST
The BJP on Friday appointed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as its incharge for the by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency on October 30.

BJP president J P Nadda has appointed Vaishanw as the party's incharge and Ganpatsinh Vasava and Piyush Desai as co-incharges for the bypoll, the party said in a statement.

Vasava and Desai are BJP MLAs from neighbouring Gujarat.

The by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was necessitated following the death of Independent MP Mohan Delkar. He was found hanging in a hotel in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Lok Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

