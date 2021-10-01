Left Menu

Rahul makes veiled attack on Modi, says one person responsible for breaking all wrong records

The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices. The Modi government has made life difficult for the common people, he said in a tweet in Hindi.Surjewala said Rs 41.32 tax is being extracted on petrol and Rs 42.29 tax on diesel which has raised their price to Rs 101.89 and Rs 90.17 per litre respectively.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising petrol prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that only one person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records.

Gandhi held the central government responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices.

''Petrol prices are responsible for the record-breaking inflation. The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices. One person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his tweet, he also mentioned the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital which are above Rs 100 and Rs 90 respectively.

Hitting out at the government over high inflation, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala claimed that the Modi dispensation has made life difficult for the common man.

''Ever since the Modi government was formed, prices have been increasing. The Modi government has made life difficult for the common people,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Surjewala said Rs 41.32 tax is being extracted on petrol and Rs 42.29 tax on diesel which has raised their price to Rs 101.89 and Rs 90.17 per litre respectively.

