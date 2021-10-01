Kanpur businessman death: Priyanka demands action against officials who 'defended' accused cops

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the death of a Kanpur businessman in a police raid, and demanded action against officials who tried to defend the accused cops.

Businessman Manish Gupta died at a Gorakhpur hotel during the raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them for murder. The policemen are absconding.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''What kind of image of Uttar Pradesh is being created by the chief minister. After the ruthless murder of an innocent businessman, district-level officers kept pressuring so that FIR is not registered and the top officers of the state made statements to protect the accused policemen. Action should be taken against such officers immediately.'' A top Uttar Pradesh Police official on Thursday claimed that Gupta died from a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during the raid. He also said Gupta died at a hospital during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)