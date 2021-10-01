Left Menu

Kanpur businessman death: Priyanka demands action against officials who 'defended' accused cops

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the death of a Kanpur businessman in a police raid, and demanded action against officials who tried to defend the accused cops.Businessman Manish Gupta died at a Gorakhpur hotel during the raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them for murder.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:26 IST
Kanpur businessman death: Priyanka demands action against officials who 'defended' accused cops
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday over the death of a Kanpur businessman in a police raid, and demanded action against officials who tried to defend the accused cops.

Businessman Manish Gupta died at a Gorakhpur hotel during the raid late on Monday night, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and book them for murder. The policemen are absconding.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''What kind of image of Uttar Pradesh is being created by the chief minister. After the ruthless murder of an innocent businessman, district-level officers kept pressuring so that FIR is not registered and the top officers of the state made statements to protect the accused policemen. Action should be taken against such officers immediately.'' A top Uttar Pradesh Police official on Thursday claimed that Gupta died from a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during the raid. He also said Gupta died at a hospital during treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021