JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to join BJP

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:05 IST
JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to join BJP
JD(S) MLC and Kannada film producer S Nagaraj (Sandesh Nagaraju) on Friday said he will join the BJP.

''I have not been in touch with the JD(S) for the last one-and-half years, but I'm a JD(S) legislator (MLC) till January 5, 2022, there is no doubt about it. What's next.. let's see what Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior leader B S Yediyurappa decide,'' Nagaraj said.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office here, he said, ''I will come to BJP, there is no doubt about it...Bommai and Yediyurappa have to decide and accept me.'' Nagaraj is a two time MLC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

