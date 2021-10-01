Left Menu

President Kovind turns 76; Naidu, Modi greet him

May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation, Naidu tweeted.Modi said the presidents focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.The prime minister also greeted the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 on Friday and with wishes pouring in from fellow citizens, he thanked them saying their blessings give him the strength and inspiration to serve people and the nation with more vigour and dedication. Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

''I thank all fellow citizens for the birthday wishes and kind words. Your blessings give me the strength and inspiration to serve our people and our nation with more vigour and dedication. Thank you very much,'' Kovind tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him good health and many more years in the service of the nation on his birthday.

''My Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, high ethics and remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years in the service of the nation,'' Naidu tweeted.

Modi said the president's focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.

The prime minister also greeted the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan. ''Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

