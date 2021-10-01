'Proximity' with Amit Shah puts question mark on Amarinder Singh's secular credentials: Harish Rawat

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Friday said Amarinder Singh's ''proximity'' with BJP leaders like Amit Shah puts a question mark on his secular credentials and warned the Centre not to attempt toppling a majority government in the state.

Alleging that the former Punjab chief minister was playing into the hands of people with whom he had no ideological ties, Rawat said Singh should have stood with the Congress leadership to save democracy.

Singh, who resigned from the top post in the state last month and met Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi on Wednesday, dismissed Rawat's remark as ''total nonsense'', saying even his worst critics and enemies could not doubt his integrity.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Singh, Rawat said he failed to keep his promises on important issues, including the Bagari sacrilege incident despite continuous reminders from his colleagues and the party leadership.

''Born out of his stubbornness'', Singh was of the belief that he does not need any advice from anyone, including MLAs, ministers and party leadership, he said.

Rawat claimed that a majority of Congress Punjab MLAs had expressed dissatisfaction on Singh's functioning and many suggested he be replaced as chief minister.

On Singh's meeting with Shah, he told a press conference in Dehradun: ''His proximity with Amit Shah and some other BJP leaders puts his secular credentials in doubt.'' Rawat advised Singh not to walk into the BJP's trap and become its ''mukhauta'' (mask) in Punjab.

''There is a general perception throughout Punjab that Singh and the Badals (opposition SAD) are helping each other and have a secret understanding. I always politely suggested him to take action on our election promises. At least five times I discussed these issues with Singh but with no result,'' he said.

On Rawat’s remarks, Singh said, “I am no longer surprised that a senior and seasoned Congress leader like Rawat is questioning my secular credentials. It is quite evident that I am no longer trusted and respected in the party that I have served loyally all these years.'' “Such remarks are prompted by the pathetic situation the party has now found itself in Punjab after being on a winning spree for four-and-a-half years,'' Singh said.

He added that the ''humiliating'' manner in which he was pushed into resigning just hours before the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which was clearly convened to oust him, was a matter of public record.

Referring to the choosing of a new CLP leader and chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, Rawat said, ''What has been done (having a new leader in Channi) is in a way to protect his (Singh) honour and to improve prospects of the Congress in Punjab.'' He said that despite reminders from his colleagues and party leadership, Singh failed to keep his promises on important issues like the Bargari sacrilege incident and drugs menace.

Rawat claimed that when Singh did not act on the issues it resulted “in a letter to the party leadership from 43 MLAs who said despite repeated efforts we could not get anything done by Singh, so please call a CLP meeting otherwise we are going to call a separate meeting.” Despite a message being dropped, Singh did not bother to call back, he claimed and it was “then decided to call the CLP meeting”.

“I officially informed Singh and requested him to attend it. In response, he called a separate meeting at his residence on the same day,” he said.

Before that, Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Singh about the complaints from the 43 MLAs and the CLP meeting, Rawat said.

Singh himself offered to resign as chief minister and when he did, Channi was chosen as CLP leader, he said, adding that all democratic procedures were followed in choosing the CLP leader and Channi later took oath as chief minister.

However, former chief minister Singh said, ''We spoke just a day before the CLP meeting was called. Rawat told me then there was nothing in the works and even claimed he had not seen any letter sent by the 43 MLAs. I am shocked at the blatant way in which he is now lying about this.'' Rebutting Singh's statement that he will leave the Congress as he has been ''utterly humiliated'', Rawat said the party always gave him respect.

''The humiliation theory is being furthered under someone's pressure,'' he said, adding that Singh should not either directly or indirectly help the BJP which is ''anti-Punjab and anti-farmers''.

''Singh was Punjab Congress president thrice and chief minister twice. Is it humiliation? He should compare himself with senior party leaders who had got much less than him in terms of opportunities,'' the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

Singh on Thursday scotched speculation of his joining BJP but said he will quit the Congress, which he asserted was going downhill with senior leaders being ignored.

''At a time when the country faces the challenge of saving democracy, Singh should have stood with Sonia Gandhi and strengthened her fight to save democratic values instead of playing into the hands of people who are using his so-called humiliation for political reasons,'' Rawat said.

Rawat also warned the BJP-led Centre not to attempt to topple a majority government in Punjab.

Channi is from the Dalit community and every political party should support him, Rawat said, adding that the chief minister is taking several pro-people decisions.

The Punjab Congress in-charge also said there is positive progress in the negotiations between Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has resigned as state unit chief.

