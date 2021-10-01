Georgia says its ex-president arrested after returning home
PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Georgia
The prime minister of Georgia says former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested.
The announcement Friday by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came about 18 hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he had returned to the country.
Saakashvili's return came ahead of national municipal elections on Saturday that could be critical to Georgia's political makeup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irakli Garibashvili
- Saakashvili
- Georgia
- Ukraine
- Mikheil Saakashvili
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Facebook cracks down on harmful real networks, using playbook against fakes
EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to target harmful coordination by real accounts using playbook against fake networks
Facebook cracks down on German anti-COVID restrictions group over 'social harm'
Facebook shuts down network linked to German anti-COVID group, launches rules on 'social harms'
Facebook shuts down network linked to German anti-COVID group, launches rules on 'social harms'