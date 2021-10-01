Congress leader Behanan seeks CBI probe into dealings of controversial antique dealer

Former UDF convener and Lok Sabha MP Benny Behanan on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the dealings of arrested antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, saying that only an investigation by the central agency can unearth the truth.

Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested early this week by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police which has been probing complaints against the dealer of having swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.

Supporting senior leader V M Sudheeran, who has sought CBI investigation into the case, Behanan alleged that top police officers had a role in the alleged fraudulent activities of the self-styled antique dealer and there were limitations for the Crime Branch wing of the state police to probe it.

''Central agencies including the CBI should probe the case to reveal the truth. Top police officers are involved in the case. I agree with the stand taken by Sudheeran on this issue,'' Behanan told a news channel. Both Sudheeran and Behanan are unhappy with the new KPCC leadership's style of functioning. They raised the demand for a CBI probe into the fraudulent activities of the antique leader at a time when the state party leaders are trying to downplay the case after purported photos of party's state chief K Sudhakaran surfaced in the social media.

Defending Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan today alleged that efforts are on to ''unnecessarily drag'' Sudhakaran's name into the case.

''KPCC president does not have any role in it,'' Satheesan told reporters, reiterating his earlier statement that photographs of the accused in a case with political leaders should not be used for politically targeting them.

Sudhakaran has said he had gone to Mavunkal's residence for treatment as the latter claimed that he was a trained cosmetologist.

As news reports started targeting him in connection with the case, the KPCC chief has decided to approach the police seeking action against Mavunkal for cheating him by masquerading as a doctor, a Congress source said.

Reacting to the developments in the Congress following the arrest of Mavunkal, the ruling CPI(M) today said it was ''strange'' that Sudhakaran had gone to a fake cosmetologist for treatment.

Briefing the media after the party's state secretariat meeting, CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan said police would take stringent action against the culprits involved in the cheating case.

Mavunkal had allegedly made false representations about himself and his business to various persons and collected money from them.

