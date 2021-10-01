Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party protests over lack of amenities in Ghaziabad

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) Friday lodged a protest against the “careless attitude” of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation towards lack of civic amenities in the city.

A memorandum addressed in the name of municipal commissioner was also handed over to additional commissioner in his absence.

Scores of workers and functionaries of the party reached the civic body's office under the aegis of the Bureaucrat turned politician national general secretary Chakrapani Yadav.

In the memorandum, the party raised many problems, adding that after the rainy season, cases of Dengue and Malaria are increasing, and several people have died.

Officials are not paying heed towards the spraying of pesticides for killing mosquitoes and other waterborne insects, it said.

Street lights are not functional due to “a heavy scam” in the electricity department, it said, naming stray dogs, illegal garbage dumping grounds as other big problems.

“Statues of freedom fighters and our adorable leaders which were installed on the main intersections of the city are giving a shabby look due to inadequate cleanliness. Municipal corporation must also take back enhanced house tax as the citizens are already out of their pockets due to inflation in the market,” Yadav said.

