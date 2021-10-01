Akhilesh slams UP govt, says BJP main culprit behind collapse of law and order

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a businessman during a police raid in a hotel room in Gorakhpur and alleged that BJP is the main culprit behind the collapse of law and order in the state. "How will BJP hide the assassination of the businessman who was killed by the police? Even the postmortem is out now. BJP talks about zero tolerance for crime. But whatever happened in Gorakhpur, it has never happened anywhere in this world," Yadav said.

Manish Gupta was Kanpur based businessman, who died on Monday after a police raid in a Gorakhpur hotel in which he got injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The family of the Kanpur-based businessman has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during the raid at the hotel.

Yadav alleged that BJP deliberately let the corrupt policemen escape and it was the main culprit behind the collapse of law and order in the state. "BJP can not punish the corrupt officials because these officials help them win elections. It was our workers who won the most during the Zila Panchayat elections but the results in end came out in favour of the BJP. BJP is the main culprit for the collapsing law and order in the state. There are officers, officials who want to serve justice, but can not do so due to BJP pressurising them into not serving justice," he said.

He said that it was under the BJP government in the state that the most number of custodial deaths, encounters are being recorded. "National Human Rights Commission has sent the most number of notices to the UP government," he added.

Attacking the BJP, he said that the party did not promise welfare to anyone. "Under BJP, there is no welfare for farmers, youth, businessmen. There is no employment. There is a severe price rise and injustice against all. But BJP does not know anything about it. Farmers can't get the prices for their crops. The rights of everybody are being curtailed. Nobody lies more than BJP," he said.

Asserting that Samajwadi Party will win the elections and people were ready to remove BJP from power, he said, "Everyone wants to remove BJP because they see through its lies and deception. The inaugurations done by the government of various services are nothing but lies. Dalits, farmers, youth and everyone in the state is ready to throw out BJP from power. Samajwadi Party will form the government and take the state and the nation forward while walking on the path of Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia, of the constitution." Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

Yadav said that his party believed that the caste census should happen. (ANI)

