Six more Chhattisgarh MLAs leave for Delhi

The Singh Deo camp claimed the top Congress leadership in 2018 had agreed to hand over the CMs post to him after the government completed half its term.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:37 IST
Two days after over a dozen MLAs of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh went to Delhi, at least six more legislators left for the national capital on Friday night amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the state.

Most of these MLAs are considered to be close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

“I am going for personal work. It is not a political visit,” said Shishupal Sori, the MLA from Kanker, speaking to reporters at the Raipur airport. K K Dhurv, who represents Marwahi seat, said he had been called by his MLA friends who are camping in Delhi but did not know the reason.

Some party sources said the MLAs were visiting Delhi to express solidarity with Baghel.

The CM had said on Thursday that the visit by Congress MLAs to Delhi should not be seen through the prism of politics.

Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who is apparently seeking to replace Baghel, too played down the visit by MLAs to Delhi and said it should not be made an issue.

Brihaspat Singh, who is among the legislators who are already in Delhi, had said on Wednesday that 15 to 16 party legislators had arrived there to meet P L Punia ahead of Rahul Gandhi's proposed tour of the state.

Singh is considered to be close to Baghel.

The buzz about possible leadership change began after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021. The Singh Deo camp claimed the top Congress leadership in 2018 had agreed to hand over the CM's post to him after the government completed half its term.

