Left Menu

Shah, Nadda hold deliberations over Manipur assembly polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:45 IST
Shah, Nadda hold deliberations over Manipur assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday held deliberations with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other party leaders over the assembly elections in the northeastern state early next year, sources said.

Besides Shah and Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, the party's election incharge for Manipur and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and incharge of party affairs in the state Sambit Patra were present in the meeting.

The meeting started late evening, sources said, adding that a comprehensive analysis of the political situation in the state was done in the meeting.

It has been reported that the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP, is to go it alone and contest in majority of the seats in Manipur. The state has 60 assembly seats.

At present, the NPP has four MLAs in Manipur and two of them are ministers in the BJP-led coalition government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021