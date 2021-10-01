Shah, Nadda hold deliberations over Manipur assembly polls

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Friday held deliberations with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other party leaders over the assembly elections in the northeastern state early next year, sources said.

Besides Shah and Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, the party's election incharge for Manipur and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and incharge of party affairs in the state Sambit Patra were present in the meeting.

The meeting started late evening, sources said, adding that a comprehensive analysis of the political situation in the state was done in the meeting.

It has been reported that the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP, is to go it alone and contest in majority of the seats in Manipur. The state has 60 assembly seats.

At present, the NPP has four MLAs in Manipur and two of them are ministers in the BJP-led coalition government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)