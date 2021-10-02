Left Menu

BJP Mahila Morcha demands suspension of Cong leader over 'derogatory' remarks against PM's mother

Talking in such language about the mother of the prime minister and most popular leader Narendra Modi is something that can never be pardoned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:19 IST
BJP Mahila Morcha demands suspension of Cong leader over 'derogatory' remarks against PM's mother
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest near the Congress headquarters here on Friday, demanding suspension of Congress leader Mudit Agarwal for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

On the other hand, Delhi Congress vice president Agarwal accused the BJP of indulging in drama over his ''sarcastic remark'' against Modi.

The protest was led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh.

''It is an old habit of the Congress to speak against women in derogatory terms. Talking in such language about the mother of the prime minister and most popular leader Narendra Modi is something that can never be pardoned. He should be immediately suspended from the party,'' Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

Singh alleged that during a debate on a news channel, the Congress spokesperson used the word 'mother' in derogatory terms.

Responding to the allegations, Agarwal said, ''During the debate, the BJP spokesperson was talking bad things about Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. I said when Modi ji visits his mother, he takes a camera with him and also makes his mother stand in line to get publicity.'' The Congress leader said the comment was against Modi, not his mother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021