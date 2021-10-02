Left Menu

Over half of homeless pensions generated by BJP-ruled South Delhi civic body are bogus: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:20 IST
Over half of homeless pensions generated by BJP-ruled South Delhi civic body are bogus: AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Friday alleged that more than half of the homeless pensions generated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are bogus and that the ruling BJP's councillors have generated fake pensions for their own people.

Rejecting the charge, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that there is no discrepancy in the destitute pensions being distributed by the South Delhi civic body.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed a large-scale scam in the destitute pension has been revealed by officials of the civic body in its Standing Committee meeting.

''High-ranking officials of South MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) told the standing committee that over 50 per cent destitute pension is bogus; why is it not being investigated?'' said Bhardwaj.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party demands an investigation and action against the councillors who have committed fraud.

Kapoor said, ''Aam Aadmi Party leaders are in a habit of lying on facts. The allegations are being raised by AAP leaders with political motive to stall the distribution of pension in the festive months to put beneficiaries in inconvenience and politically damage BJP,'' he said.

The SDMC's pension data is fully transparent and if a inquiry is needed then there should be inquiry into all pensions distributed on recommendations of MLAs as most of them are being given to AAP volunteers' families, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021