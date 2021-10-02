Left Menu

UP govt recommends CBI probe into death of Kanpur businessman

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:54 IST
UP govt recommends CBI probe into death of Kanpur businessman
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta allegedly after being thrashed by police in Gorakhpur.

A recommendation to this effect has been made to the central government on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said in a press statement.

The 36-year-old businessman had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel which they had raided on Monday night.

Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigating team set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur, the statement said.

The government has also ordered the appointment of the businessman's wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister has directed for enhancing the financial help to the bereaved family to Rs 40 lakh, the statement added.

Adityanath had met relatives of the businessman during his visit to Kanpur on Thursday, after which the Chief Minister's Office announced a job for the wife of the deceased and an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh.

With the assembly elections in the state just months away, the opposition parties such as SP, BSP and the Congress mounted scathing attacks on the Adityanath-led BJP government over the incident.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav who visited the house of the businessman in Kanpur on Thursday had demanded a CBI probe into the incident under the supervision of a sitting judge of the high court.

''The incident is part of the state government's 'thoko neeti' (encounter policy) which has given licence to trigger-happy policemen to kill people,'' Yadav had told reporters.

BSP supremo Mayawati too sought a CBI inquiry.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet in Hindi, said, ''What kind of image of Uttar Pradesh is being created by the chief minister. After the ruthless murder of an innocent businessman, district-level officers kept pressuring so that FIR is not registered and the top officers of the state made statements to protect the accused policemen. Action should be taken against such officers immediately.'' The state government has suspended six policemen and booked them on the charge of murder.

Gupta was staying with his two friends in the hotel when the incident happened.

The police had earlier denied the charge and said he received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was in a drunken state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021