U.S. adviser, Panama president discussed infrastructure needs, transparency - U.S. statement
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-10-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 02:33 IST
U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo discussed Panama's infrastructure needs and transparency in a meeting, according to a White House statement on Friday.
The meeting also included Cortizo's cabinet members, representatives of the Panama Canal Authority, and private sector business leaders, the statement said.
