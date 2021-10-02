Left Menu

White House says U.S. and Panama officials discussed infrastructure needs in meetings

A U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser met with Panama's president, Laurentino Cortizo, and other officials to discuss the Central American country's infrastructure needs and transparency, the White House said on Friday Daleep Singh, the U.S. deputy national security adviser for international economics, also traveled to Colombia and Ecuador in a bid to promote a G7 infrastructure program aimed at countering China's Belt and Road initiative.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 03:14 IST
White House says U.S. and Panama officials discussed infrastructure needs in meetings

A U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser met with Panama's president, Laurentino Cortizo, and other officials to discuss the Central American country's infrastructure needs and transparency, the White House said on Friday

Daleep Singh, the U.S. deputy national security adviser for international economics, also traveled to Colombia and Ecuador in a bid to promote a G7 infrastructure program aimed at countering China's Belt and Road initiative. Singh met with Cortizo and his Cabinet members, representatives of the Panama Canal Authority, and private sector business leaders, the statement by National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

The meetings focused on supporting local communities "in a way that responds to infrastructure needs and advances the highest standards for transparency and anticorruption, financial sustainability, labor protections, and environmental preservation," Horne said. Singh visited the countries to promote the Build Back Better World program, an initiative developed by the Group of Seven richest democracies as an alternative to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s multitrillion-dollar Belt and Road plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021