Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden administration asks judge to halt strict Texas abortion law

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday urged a judge to block a near-total ban on abortion imposed by Texas - the strictest such law in the nation - in a key moment in the ferocious legal fight over abortion access in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Sept. 1 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-six-week-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-01 allowed the Republican-backed law to take effect even as litigation over its legality continues in lower courts. The U.S. Justice Department eight days later sued in federal court https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-announce-civil-rights-case-after-texas-abortion-ban-takes-effect-2021-09-09 to try to invalidate it.

U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor allows New York school vaccine mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday refused to block New York City's requirement that its public school teachers and employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Sotomayor denied a challenge by four teachers and teaching assistants who sought to halt enforcement of the vaccine mandate while their lawsuit challenging the policy continues in lower courts. Public school system workers were ordered to be vaccinated by 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Friday or face being placed on unpaid leave until September 2022.

Infowars founder Jones who claimed Sandy Hook shooting was hoax loses defamation cases

Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of the right-wing website Infowars, has been found liable for damages in a trio of defamation lawsuits filed after he falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a "hoax." Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in state court in Austin, Texas, ruled that Jones repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to hand over documents to the parents of children killed in the attack.

Pharmacy chains face first trial in U.S. opioid litigation, judge urges settlement

Four large pharmacy chains are set to face their first trial over the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic, creating new pressure to reach settlements with state and local governments who accuse them of contributing to the public health crisis. The Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull allege that oversight failures at pharmacies run by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, Walmart Inc and Giant Eagle Inc led to excessive amounts of opioid pills in their communities.

U.S. college admissions scam tipster's prison sentence reduced to 4 months in stock fraud case

A federal judge on Friday reduced a one-year prison sentence imposed on a California businessman who tipped prosecutors off to a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to just four months plus another eight of months home confinement. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston cited a law allowing defendants to receive sentence reductions for assisting the government as he shortened Morrie Tobin's time in prison for trying to deceive investors out of $15 million through "pump-and-dump" schemes.

California first in U.S. to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolkids -governor

California will become the first U.S. state to mandate statewide COVID-19 vaccinations for schoolchildren, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday as a Reuters tally showed the United States topping 700,000 coronavirus deaths. “The state already requires that students are vaccinated against viruses that cause measles, mumps, and rubella – there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same for COVID-19," the Democratic governor said at a news conference.

Agenda in peril, Biden huddles with Democrats on Captiol Hill

President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill on Friday to try to mend divisions in his Democratic Party that threaten his ambitious plans to bolster safety-net programs, fight climate change and rebuild the nation's roads and bridges. Biden did not speak as he entered the Capitol building, where he was due to meet with Democrats in the House of Representatives, who remain at odds over two massive spending bills that form the core of his domestic agenda.

In political crosshairs, U.S. Supreme Court weighs abortion and guns

Just before midnight on Sept. 1, the debate over whether the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority will dramatically change life in America took on a new ferocity when the justices let a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect. The intense scrutiny of the court will only increase when the justices - six conservatives and three liberals - open their new nine-month term on Monday. They have taken up cases that could enable them to overturn abortion rights https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/mississippi-asks-us-supreme-court-overturn-abortion-rights-landmark-2021-07-22 established in a landmark ruling 48 years ago and also expand gun rights https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-hear-major-case-carrying-handguns-public-2021-04-26 - two cherished goals of American conservatives.

Exclusive-White House, top Democrats agree to boost carbon capture credit in budget bill -sources

The White House and top Democratic lawmakers have agreed to boost a tax credit for industrial carbon capture projects in a deal that could help solidify support for the budget reconciliation bill at the heart of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. The agreement worked out by White House officials and lawmakers, including Senators Ron Wyden and Sheldon Whitehouse and some of their counterparts in the House, would raise the so-called 45-Q tax credit for carbon capture projects in heavy industry, such as cement and steel plants, to $85 per metric ton, up from $50.

U.S. house panel considers bill curbing dual-class stock

A U.S. House of Representatives panel plans to discuss a draft bill requiring companies that go public with dual-class stock to sunset the structure after seven years, according to a copy of the proposed legislation published late Thursday. Dual-class share structures, which give some stockholders more voting power, are out of favor among investors, but popular with fast-growing technology companies. U.S. investors have been pushing companies to abandon the structure for years but have stopped short of not investing in those firms.

