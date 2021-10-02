PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri on their birth anniversaries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Indias second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.He paid homage to Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. ''I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions,'' he added. The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.
He paid homage to Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always be a source of inspiration for all citizens, Modi tweeted.
An interfaith prayer meeting was held at Raj Ghat, where Mahtma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs were rendered.
