SGPC delegation to go to Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday said she has decided to send an SGPC delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of victim farmers.

“A delegation is being sent by the SGPC to Uttar Pradesh to enquire into the matter and get the details of the case from the families of the victims. The delegation will submit its report to the Akal Takht,” she said here.

Kaur said the delegation would include SGPC's executive committee members Ajmer Singh Khera and Amrik Singh Shahpur, among others.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. The violence had erupted after one of the cars of the convoy of BJP supporters turned turtle at the farmers’ protest site, killing two of the protesting farmers on the spot.

