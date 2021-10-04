Left Menu

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up, the Republican governor said in a statement.Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husbands administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.Our hearts are with Floridas First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family.

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple's three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

''As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will ... not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.

“Our hearts are with Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said on Twitter. Fried is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge DeSantis in next year's election.

