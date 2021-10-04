Connect with people, do not have sense of entitlement to avoid decline like Congress, Nadda tells BJYM office-bearers

By Pragya Kaushika In a six-hour marathon meeting ahead of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's national executive, BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday is learnt to have given lessons on "how not to become Congress," a party that has seen a decline in its fortunes over the last seven years and a loss in its support base.

Nadda was interacting with the newly-formed team of BJYM at the party's national headquarters and asked the youth wing leaders to connect with people. He asked them to ensure that more people connect with the organisation and not with a person.

"The sense of entitlement in Congress leaders who remain alienated from the people and work for their promotion and not care about party, has played an important role in the decline of Congress across states," Nadda is learnt to have told the youth wing members. Giving mantra of how to remain relevant with or without post, Nadda asked the young brigade of the party to work among people and earn respect.

"No post is permanent. What will stay with you is how much you have contributed to the society," Nadda said, according to sources. The party chief also asked BJYM office-bearers to tell him the names of 20 'karyakartas' (workers) who joined the party because of them.

Sources said he also told them that 'karyakartas' should be dedicated to the party and not to an individual. Sources said Nadda told the members to stay relevant as politics is a game of relevance.

The lesson about dos and don'ts remained the focal point of the meeting, they said. BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya told members of the frontal organisation that they should work like a team and support each other.

BJYM office-bearers gave a detailed account of works done by them in recent months. The national executive of BJYM will be held on Tuesday morning where the role of youth wing in five poll-bound states will be finalised. The executive will be addressed by Nadda. (ANI)

