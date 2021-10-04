Owaisi terms Lakhimpur Kheri incident as 'state-sponsored violence'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district as a 'state-sponsored violence' and severely criticised the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government over the incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "It is state-sponsored violence. Both the Uttar Pradesh government and Centre has to be blamed for this (Lakhimpur) incident because the Home Ministry's MoS made a provocative speech a few days ago that within two minutes will finish all things (farmer protest) which led to this incident."

"We demand that for a free-fair investigation in this matter. The High Court or Supreme Court sitting judge should monitor the inquiry of this incident," the leader said. Owaisi also informed that he plans to visit the violence affected Lakhimpur Kheri district to show solidarity with the people "who have been murdered by Union Minister of State's son".

Owaisi told ANI, "I'll be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri soon to show solidarity with the people who have been murdered by Union Minister's son. It's a heinous crime. It's high time that PM Modi led government should withdraw the three farm laws and he should remove this Minister." Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have detained a delegation of Punjab ministers and MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Saharanpur, a police official said.

The deputy chief minister here demanded that the culprits must be arrested immediately. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

