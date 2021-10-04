Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Mamata claims 'Killing Raj' going on in UP; BJP hits back

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked BJP governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh over the death of farmers during a protest, claiming that ''autocracy'' prevails in the country and ''killing Raj'' is going on in that state.

The saffron party in West Bengal hit back claiming that Banerjee should be the last person to comment on political violence as the state had witnessed brutality after the assembly elections held earlier this year.

Eight people were killed - four farmers were allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched - on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

''This is an unfortunate incident. The BJP government does not believe in democracy. What is going on in the country is not democracy but autocracy. Farmers were brutally butchered, and they (BJP) didn't want the truth to come out. That is why they have imposed Section 144 (CrPC) there. ''People will impose Section 144 on them in the days to come. They are stopping delegations from visiting the locals there,'' she told reporters after visiting a Gurudwara in Bhabanipur, her assembly constituency.

As opposition leaders headed to Tikonia village, about 225 km from Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh authorities clamped section 144 of the CrPC, which bans the assembly of more than four people, in the district. Mobile internet services are also restricted. When asked if she feels that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign over the law and order situation, Banerjee said, ''Is this Ram Rajya? No, this is Killing Rajya. Killing Raj is going on there, instead of what they said about establishing Ram Rajya.'' To a question on delegation of various political parties being stopped from entering the area, Banerjee claimed this had been an old practice of the saffron camp, wherever they are in power.

''I can't comment on other parties. But the BJP has been doing this for a long time. Earlier, our delegation was not allowed to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. We were not allowed to enter Assam during NRC agitation. They don't follow any democratic norms,'' she said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi, the BSP’s S C Mishra and the AAP’s Sanjay Singh were among those prevented by the state authorities from reaching Lakhimpur.

Reacting to Banerjee's allegations, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said she should not talk about political violence.

''She should be the last person to comment on violence. We have seen how Bengal was turned into killing fields after the assembly election results were announced. The UP government has taken all necessary action,'' he said.

