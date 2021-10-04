Lakhimpur Kheri violence: AAP demands MoS Home Ajay Teni's resignation, his son's arrest

Amid the ongoing row over the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday demanded the resignation of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and the arrest of his son immediately. Talking to ANI, Sisodia also attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led government for "throwing" the atmosphere of the state into "anarchy".

"The country has seen how the son of a Union Minister of BJP government has trampled farmers with a car and killed them. Shamelessly, the Yogi government has made Uttar Pradesh a jungle raj and has thrown it into an atmosphere of anarchy," he said "Our demand is that his son should be arrested immediately the minister should be removed from his post," Sisodia added.

Launching a direct attack on the BJP, the AAP leader alleged that the party is engaged in saving its leader and his son. "They only have to save their leaders. The entire BJP, Yogi government and the central government are engaged in saving their leader and his son. So far neither he has been arrested nor any action has been taken," he said. Commenting on the UP administration not allowing the opposition leaders to travel to Lakhimpur Kheri, the AAP leader said that the situation is like an "emergency".

"Our MP Sanjay Singh was going to console the families of the victims, then he was stopped. The rest of the opposition leaders are also not being allowed to go," Sisodia added. As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy. However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

