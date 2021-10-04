Left Menu

Congress turning blind eye to farmers in its own states, spreading anarchy in others: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday made a scathing attack at the Congress party, accusing it of turning a blind eye towards farmers in states where it reins power and said that the farmers in those states are reeling under injustice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:28 IST
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday made a scathing attack at the Congress party, accusing it of turning a blind eye towards farmers in states where it reins power and said that the farmers in those states are reeling under injustice. "It is sad that Congress closes its eyes in the states where it rules when injustice is done to farmers. The way Congress is spreading anarchy in other states is also saddening. It is worrying and this should not happen," Patra told ANI today.

The BJP spokesperson further highlighted today's incident in Rajasthan where police baton-charged farmers who were protesting at the District Collectorate office in Hanumangarh demanding to start the procurement of paddy. "We all have just seen through the media what was happening in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, some farmers who were protesting for the purchase of paddy in Hanumangarh, were brutally lathi-charged by the police," said Patra.

He added, "Whose government is in Rajasthan? It is Congress. Many farmers in Rajasthan were injured in Hanumangarh today. With the medium of television, we have seen a barbaric image of farmers bleeding from their heads." Patra also alleged that many farmers were hospitalised after the incident. "Not a single leader of Congress or leader of any other party, has gone to Hanumangarh today to see the farmers condition," he said.

His statements came up after Congress leaders made a beeline to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh where eight people died including four farmers. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have detained a delegation of Punjab ministers and MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa at Saharanpur, a police official said.

The Congress has demanded immediate release of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been allegedly detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. Samyukta Kisan Morcha issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra Teni, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both the Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

