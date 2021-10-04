Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari hits back at Mamata Banerjee, says she has made Bengal 'killing hub'

Hitting back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "killing raj" remark, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress chief has made West Bengal a "killing hub".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:43 IST
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "killing raj" remark, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress chief has made West Bengal a "killing hub". Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is an opportunist. She made Bengal a killing hub. 55 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal. The one who has made Bengal a killing hub should not question Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is working towards 'Ram Rajya' in the state."

Asked about Banerjee's win in Bhabanipur bypolls with a record margin, the BJP leader said, "It was not an election. It was gifted by Election Commission. The majority of people in Bhabanipur are against Mamata Banerjee. She won the election with the help of fake voters. She is an unpopular chief minister." Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is a "killing Raj" in the state, instead of promised "Ram Raj".

"This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. BJP government does not believe in democracy. They only want autocracy. Is this 'Ram Raj? No, this is 'Killing raj," Banerjee told media persons in Kolkata. Eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

