Left Menu

Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Florida man who assaulted police officers with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to assault charges on Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said. Robert Scott Palmer, 54, of Largo, is one of at least 185 people charged with assaulting or impeding police on Jan. 6, as throngs of former Republican President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 02:02 IST
Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Florida man who assaulted police officers with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to assault charges on Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Robert Scott Palmer, 54, of Largo, is one of at least 185 people charged with assaulting or impeding police on Jan. 6, as throngs of former Republican President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. Prosecutors say Palmer threw the wooden plank at Capitol and Washington, D.C. police while they were protecting the lower west terrace entrance, and later sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers until it was empty.

He then threw the fire extinguisher at the officers. Palmer is one of more than 600 people facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 17, and faces a statutory maximum of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021