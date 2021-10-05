U.S. team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico Friday -White House

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Mexico City on Friday to lead a U.S. delegation in high-level security talks with Mexico, the White House said on Monday.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other officials will accompany Blinken in the first U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue, the White House said.

