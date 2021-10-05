Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Hollywood producers, union to meet after vote authorizing strike

Camera operators, make-up artists and other behind-the-scenes workers on Hollywood films and television shows voted resoundingly to authorize a strike if they cannot reach agreement with producers on a new contract, their union said on Monday. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents some 60,000 off-screen workers, said that 90% of its members cast ballots and more than 98% of the votes returned were in favor of authorizing a strike.

Pharmacy chains failed to prevent opioid misuse, U.S. jury hears

Pharmacy operators including CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic by failing to stop massive quantities of addictive painkillers from reaching the black market, a lawyer for two Ohio counties said at the start of a trial on Monday. Mark Lanier told a federal jury in Cleveland hearing the first trial the pharmacy chains have faced in nationwide litigation over the epidemic that the companies bore responsibility for drug abuse in the counties of Lake and Trumbull.

Biden says Republican stonewalling on debt ceiling risks U.S. default

President Joe Biden said on Monday the federal government could breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks. Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have twice in recent weeks blocked action to raise the debt ceiling https://www.reuters.com/world/us/congress-confronts-us-debt-ceiling-drama-again-2021-09-22, saying they do want action but will not help by voting for the move. Republicans say Democrats can use a parliamentary maneuver known as budget reconciliation to act alone. Top Democrats have rejected that approach.

Back in black: U.S. Supreme Court opens its momentous new term

U.S. Supreme Court justices took a step back toward normalcy on Monday on the first day of their new nine-month term as they conducted oral arguments in person for the first time in 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a muted and polite session in a socially distanced courtroom. The court's term includes major cases in the coming months on abortion and gun rights.

Judge says Trump can be deposed in former 'Apprentice' contestant's lawsuit

A New York state judge on Monday gave former U.S. President Donald Trump a Dec. 23 deadline to undergo questioning in a defamation lawsuit filed by a former contestant on "The Apprentice" after he denied her sexual assault accusations. Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York state court in Manhattan said Trump must submit to a deposition, after his lawyer said Trump planned to countersue his accuser, Summer Zervos, under a state law designed to encourage free speech.

Former FDA chief Gottlieb expects Delta to be last big pandemic wave in U.S.

The summer spike in cases fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus is likely the last big COVID-19 wave in the United States, but the pandemic is far from over globally, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Monday. "I think this Delta wave is probably the last major surge of SARS-CoV-2 infection that we have in the U.S., barring something unexpected happening," Gottlieb, author of "Uncontrolled Spread," a new book on the U.S. response to the pandemic, said in an interview.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to New York tax on opioid companies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for New York to collect a $200 million surcharge imposed on opioid manufacturers and distributors to defray the state's costs arising from the deadly epidemic involving the powerful painkilling drugs. The justices declined to hear an appeal by two trade groups representing drug distributors and generic drug makers and a unit of British-based pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt Plc of a lower court's decision upholding the surcharge.

New U.S. legislation seeks to expand protections for election workers

A U.S. senator introduced legislation on Monday to broaden protections for election workers, their family members and physical polling locations in response to a Reuters investigation into threats against election administrators. The Election Worker and Polling Place Protection Act aims to make the workers who help administer America’s elections safer -- from officials to volunteers and the contractors who set up and maintain voting equipment. The protections would extend to family members of election officials and prohibit threats of damage to polling places, tabulation centers or other election infrastructure.

Biden struggles to secure his 'New Deal' to transform U.S. economy

Last October, presidential candidate Joe Biden flew to Warm Springs, Georgia just days before the national election, to compare his ambitions with those of the United States' longest-serving president. Franklin Delano Roosevelt "would come back to Warm Springs often to think about how to heal the nation and the world," Biden said, adding that FDR was "the kind of president our nation needs right now."

Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting police at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Florida man who assaulted police officers with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty to assault charges on Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said. Robert Scott Palmer, 54, of Largo, is one of at least 185 people charged with assaulting or impeding police on Jan. 6, as throngs of former Republican President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

