Biden, Japan's Kishida
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 06:26 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance in a phone call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.
"The leaders affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the statement said.
