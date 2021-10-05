Left Menu

Social conservative and economic reformer elected to lead Australia's most populous state

Dominic Perrottet, a social conservative and economic reformer, was on Tuesday elected as the new state premier of New South Wales, which will within weeks exit a months-long COVID-19 lockdown that has battered its economy. Gladys Berejiklian last week resigned as premier of Australia's most populous state after after a corruption watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that "constituted or involved a breach of public trust".

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 06:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 06:33 IST
Social conservative and economic reformer elected to lead Australia's most populous state

Dominic Perrottet, a social conservative and economic reformer, was on Tuesday elected as the new state premier of New South Wales, which will within weeks exit a months-long COVID-19 lockdown that has battered its economy.

Gladys Berejiklian last week resigned as premier of Australia's most populous state after after a corruption watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that "constituted or involved a breach of public trust". In a vote of the ruling Liberal party, Perrottet - the state's Treasurer - was elected as Berejiklian's replacement, beating Planning Minister Rob Stokes by 39 votes to five.

"I really appreciate the trust my colleagues have put in me today," Perrottet told reporters in Sydney. Perrottet, 39, will now oversee the reopening of the state, which has been in a COVID-19 lockdown since June following an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant and left many businesses reliant of government aid for survival.

Perrottet is expected to push economic reform as he seeks to revive an economy that is larger than Singapore, Thailand or Malaysia. While Treasurer, Perrottet proposed changing a one-off tax on the purchase of residential properties to an annual fee to improve housing affordability for first-home buyers.

($1 = 1.3742 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021